Boyfriend Anand Ahuja helped Sonam Kapoor decide her outfit for Cannes 2017! How perfect are these two?

And yet again Anand Ahuja has proved that he is the perfect boyfriend every girl would want to have! Why we say so? Well, Anand helped Sonam pick the perfect outfit for her Cannes 2017 outing! Now isn’t that something? Remember that chic and classy white saree that Sonam wore on day one at the Cannes Film Festival this year? Well, that ws Anand Ahuja’s choice! DNA quoted a source saying,”It was Sonam’s beau Anand Ahuja who put Sonam and Rhea on to the designers — Mriga Kapadiya and Amrit Kumar. Anand knew them as he’s in the garment business himself. He recommended them to the Kapoor sisters. Sonam likes to promote local Indian work so she decided to wear the Shimma Saree. Anand was pleased as punch that the Kapoor sisters had liked his choice.” No wonder she looked spectacular in that outfit. We must say you have a very good taste in fashion, Anand.. just like your girlfriend. (ALSO READ: Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor’s shimmery Elie Saab gown gets a whole lotta ‘LOVEEE’ from boyfriend Anand Ahuja)

Anand and Sonam have been giving us innumerous hints about their love affair since quite some time now. They took a vacation and ringed in New Year’s together earlier this year. Both Sonam and Anand keep on posting some really cute comments on each other’s pictures on Insta. And in fact, he even accompanied Sonam and her family to London last month where they ringed in Sonam’s mother’s birthday. The actress even took him along at the National Awards ceremony this year where she won the award for her role in Neerja. And now he’s turned into this fashion guru for her.. Aww! you two <3