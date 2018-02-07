Anand Kumar approves of Hrithik Roshan’s transformation in Super 30

Yesterday Hrithik Roshan revealed the first look of his next Super 30. Like us, Twitter too went mad after realising that the actor has managed to pull off the look of younger Anand Kumar pretty well. Many had even merged two images to prove their point. And now we even have Anand Kumar’s seal of approval on it. Taking to Facebook, Kumar revealed that he felt he had gone back to the days when he was a student himself. (Also read: PERFECT! That’s what Twitter feels about Hrithik Roshan’s look from #Super30)

Anand Kumar writes, “There is a popular saying: “A thousand-mile journey begins with first step.” But I often tell my students that it is important to take the first step right before embarking on thousand-mile journey.

Really, the way Super 30 film Director Vikas Bahl has Today started the shooting of the film in Varanasi, it is worth appreciating. Barely few moments ago when Bahl sent me the snap of the first look of Hrithik Roshan before the start of shooting, I was truly amazed. It felt like reliving my student days walking several years behind. He said that the shooting was about to commence and he wanted my best blessings. I said how could I give my blessings, but my best wishes would always be there. ”

Earlier too, Kumar has been very positive about Hrithik doing this film. He had told Mumbai Mirror, “I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen. I am excited to see Hrithik as Anand Kumar essaying my emotional journey. I totally trust Vikas with my story and I am confident that he will make a sensible and heartfelt film about me and what I strive to do.”