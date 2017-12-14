Ananya Panday feels she is the favourite child, but we wonder if dad Chunky agrees

Ananya Panday has become a paparazzi favourite lately. Unlike many star kids, Ananya doesn’t seem to shy away from the cameras and is seen happily posing for them. As always, Ananya looked radiant as she was snapped around the city and was seen flaunting her lovely smile for the cameras. We couldn’t help but notice Ananya’s mobile cover as she got off from the car. The shiny golden cover has Favourite Child written over and it’s surely hard to miss. We wonder what does Chunky Panday have to say about this. The actor has two daughters, Ananya and Rysa Pandey. Psychology suggests that the elder sibling is the parents’ favourite and Ananya, too, seems to believe so. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Pandey’s Instagram is flooded with lovely pictures of Ananya. Also Read: 25 pics shared by Ananya Pandey’s mother on Instagram that chart her journey from a kid to a teen

Apart from the this, Ananya’s outfit of the day revealed another interesting detail about her. The star kid was seen donning a white T-shirt with Pablo Escobar’s mugshot on it. We assume that like many teens, Ananya, too, is a fan of the Breaking Bad series. We are totally digging her casual attire here and how she manages to shine bright even in the no make-up look. The star is touted to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2. If rumors are to be believed, Ananya is surely going to give a tough competition to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who have already started with the first schedule of their films. Check out Ananya Panday’s recent pictures below:

Chunky Pandey’s daughter, Ananya, and nephew, Ahaan, were earlier seen at the Paris Le Bal Des Debutante along with Reese Witherspoon’s daughter. Ananya stunned one and all as she made her debut at the prestigious Paris Le Bal Des Debutante. The star kid turned heads with her stylish attires and left us wanting for more…