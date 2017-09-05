And the cutest father-daughter title goes to…Mahesh Babu and Sitara – view pic

Mahesh Babu boats of huge fan base in Tollywood and across industries but not only because they love Mahesh Babu the actor. While the star’s on screen presence plays a huge contributing factor, it’s his off screen role as a father that has fans equally admiring him. In fact, we get to see completely different side to Mahesh Babu when he is around his kids, especially when aorund Sitara, his younger one. The little princess has qualms about being captured by the camera and the father-daughter duo together make for great, candid pictures. On the sets of SPYDER earlier this year, we were treated with adorable images of Mahesh Babu and Sitara! both seems to have a ball while they were being clicked. also, we love the way they look at ecah other. Now yet again, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodhkar shares another pic from the sets fo SPYDER. Sitara seems all shy and is hiding away behind her father while Mahesh Babu tries to look behind smiling. Whether they were asked to pose or not, the two make for a great picture again! candid and goofy, the right kind of combination. The awrad for the cutest father-daughter goes to Mahesh Babu-Sitara! No surprises there. Also Read: SPYDER new teaser: Mahesh Babu’s action avatar in this racy, edgy teaser is KICKASS!

Mahesh Babu will soon be seen in one of the most ambitious projects – SPYDER. The film marks the interesting collaboration of Tamil director AR Murugadoss and Telugu star – Mahesh Babu. The movie is about an intelligence officer who is all set to hunt down the villain who is wrecking havoc in the city. The movie has been made on expensive budget as the film promises some high octane, hi-fi stunts. Producers have claimed the film to be Thuppakki 2.0. Get ready for some edge of the seat thrills as the suave, stylish Mahesh Babu kicks some butt. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah. The film will release in Telugu and Tamil marking his debut in the Kollywood industry. The film is all set to release on September 27th.