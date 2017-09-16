Angad Bedi: My dream to act in a film with Mr Bachchan came true with Pink

As “Pink” completed a year of its release in Hindi filmdom, actor Angad Bedi said the movie helped his dream to work with megastar Amitabh Bachchan come true.

Angad posted a few throwback images on his social media along with Big B, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang and also with the film’s producer.

He revived memories from the sets of the film for their support and wished Sircar on his birthday.

“Memories… Been a year to our most cherished film. A film which changed something in society. A film which gave us careers,” Angad tweeted.

“‘No means no’ has had a big impact. Shoojit Da not only gave us ‘Pink’ the film, but also gave each one of us a career in cinema. It’s a film which brought all of us a lot closer,” he added.

Angad added: “Mr Bachchan and Shoojit Da paved the way for us to flourish. My dream to act in a film with Mr Bachchan came true with ‘Pink’. This film has made us family.”