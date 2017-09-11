Angad Bedi offers a sneak peek of an action sequence involving guns from Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai – watch video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and the Tiger Zinda Hai crew are nearing the end of the Abu Dhabi schedule of their upcoming film. We should tell you that the cast and the crew of the film is working hard in the blistering heat to finish the film on time. Starring in the film, alongside Katrina and Salman, is Angad Bedi. The actor, popular for movies like Ungli, F.AL.T.U., Pink and Dear Zindagi, has a key role in Tiger Zinda Hai. He will be seen performing some high adrenaline stunts for the film. And one of those action sequences will have Angad firing a gun! Now, to ensure that the scene doesn’t look fake or out of place, the team of Tiger Zinda Hai decided to head off to a professional shooting range for practice, to get it right. The team of TZH, including Angad, Salman and director, Ali Abbas Zafar, trained for these scenes, which are set to be shot this week. Here is a video of Angad trying his hands at a gun…

It’s time.. @tigerzindahai @yrf @aliabbaszafar #actionsequence #cinema #abudhabi #shootingrange A post shared by Angad Bedi (@angadbedi) on Sep 8, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Exciting, right? We can’t wait to see how this practice helps the actors perfect their shots and reflexes. Earlier we saw a video of Angad enjoying a friendly game of cricket with Katrina Kaif, where the actress almost hit the ball on his head. Check out the video by clicking here – Katrina Kaif’s ‘unfortunate bowling’ to Angad Bedi on the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai is hilarious – watch video!

Angad Bedi has previously impressed the audience with his performance in the hit film, Pink. His role was shorter as compared to the other actors in the film, and to top that he was sort of the antagonist in the film. But he made perfect use of his screen time and delivered a hard hitting performance. The way he stood, the way he spoke; the nuances of his acting were at par. Certainly, working in a Salman film is a huge opportunity for Angad and he is doing everything in his potential to make the best of it.

