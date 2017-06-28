Angelina Jolie wants children to stand up and help the adults in order to fight for universal human rights

Actress Angelina Jolie, who is UNHCR Special Envoy and harnesses her fame to help child refugees in war-torn countries of the world, has urged children to stand up and help the adults in order to fight for universal human rights.

Jolie, 42, spoke up at a performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday night by more than 600 children as part of a project between world human rights organisation Amnesty International and Chickenshed Theatre, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Children, I need you. We all need you. We adults, we are a little lost these days, we want you to think that we have it all under control, that it will all be fine. And it will be,” Jolie said in a video clip. Also read: Brad Pitt is looking for love while Angelina Jolie is still mulling over the past

“The UN Convention on the Rights of the Child; it’s like your sacred book of laws. And if you can master it, no one can trick you, or your friends. And you can take those laws and rights and go head on with those adults who won’t listen,” she said.

“With the power of not only what is right and fair, but what is law, you can fight back. And as you grow up, you will have the tools to protect yourselves and to defend others. It means you can grow up to be citizens who together can complete the work that my generation will leave unfinished and fight for universal human rights for all children,” Jolie added.