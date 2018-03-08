Angry Manoj Bajpayee requests everyone to stop speculating about Irrfan’s health; prays for speedy recovery

Irrfan’s health has been a matter of concern for everyone in past few days. However, few sections of the media have been quite appalling in their manner of reporting about his illness. This has happened even after the actor has requested them to give him some time till he comes out in the open about what exactly has happened to him. A publication even carried a report that he was suffering from brain cancer grade four and that it was too critical. Needless to say, such wild rumour-mongering is rather distasteful and disgusting. The actor is presently in Delhi with his family who are doing their best according to the situation.

Irrfan’s colleague and powerhouse actor Manoj Bajpayee took to Facebook requesting everyone to show some sensitivity towards the Paan Singh Tomar star. He said that it would be gracious to respect Irrfan’s privacy and allow his family the time to set things. He said that everyone should pray that he emerges successful like a champion. Other actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Suniel Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana have also sent prayers to him. (Also Read: Hindi Medium, Talvar, Paan Singh Tomar: Top 5 performances of Irrfan Khan that prove there can be no one like him)

The two actors worked together in a film called Ghaath (2000) and were considered for Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Bichde Sabhi Baari Baari in 2014. However, the project did not take off. They have immense respect for each other as performers. Irrfan was taken to the Kokilaben Hospital for tests after reports came out of a prolonged bout of jaundice. Later, reports of him suffering from cancer hit us like a bolt from the blue. The makers of his next Blackmail are also stressed. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…