Anil Kapoor challenges Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for a fashion face-off with a throwback pic

Anil Kapoor is one of the most versatile actor of Bollywood. It’s not just his versatility that has been talk of the town for quite a few time now but last few years have seen the discussions of his evergreen-ness. With his ‘reverse-ageing’ ability he can give any young star a run for their money. So much so that, he can easily pass off as his son Harshvardhan’s, elder brother any day. Also the way he mingles with young stars like Ranveer Singh, his nephew Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, speaks volumes about his energy and competitive spirit. It so happened that he took to Twitter and shared a pic from his photoshoot of the eighties. The hideous pic has Anil Kapoor in a cowboy avatar being all glittery in red. He posted the picture with caption, “I’ve been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! @arjunk26 @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn I challenge you to beat this! Up for it? ” Clearly he challenged the the youngsters, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and the King of quirky fashion, Ranveer Singh.

I’ve been breaking fashion boundaries way before you guys! @arjunk26 @RanveerOfficial @Varun_dvn I challenge you to beat this! Up for it? pic.twitter.com/wtkF3LmMov — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 1, 2017

Now it is to be seen, who takes up the challenge. Our bets are on Ranveer Singh for he is the only one who could pull it off and we believe, we might see him donning something similar in coming days. Don’t believe us? Check out Ranveer Singh’s fashion outings in the past. Also read: Only Ranveer Singh can pull off a portable stereo like a fashion accessory – view HQ pics

The challenge is open to all though as mentioned above, Ranveer will be the one to grab it.

Over to you Ranveer Singh!