Anil Kapoor sends out warm wishes to Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar and the entire team of Veere Di Wedding

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-hyped project Veere Di Wedding has finally gone on floors and her fans can’t wait to see her shine on the silver screen once again. While we already came across an Instagram video shared by producer Rhea Kapoor where Bebo is seen talking about Taimur and her new project, there’s lot that happened on the set on Day 1. And the only person who was equally excited about the project going on floor apart from the team was Anil Kapoor. He was immensely emotional to see his daughter start this joint venture and couldn’t control his excitement. He took to his Twitter account to share the same excitement and send his warm wishes for the team Veere.

The actor first tweeted this throwback picture of daughter Sonam and Rhea Kapoor to show how proud he is feeling today. He wrote, “Both my super women are off on their new mission today! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor let the cameras roll! #VeereDiWedding.

Both my super women are off on their new mission today! @sonamakapoor @RheaKapoor let the cameras roll! #VeereDiWedding pic.twitter.com/uvjpin2NrP — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

This didn’t end there. The actor who’s fond of Kareena Kapoor Khan later tweeted a special message for her which read, “I had a blast working with #KareenaKapoorKhan in Bewafa & Tashan! I know my daughters will feel the same & more in #VeereDiWedding!!

I had a blast working with #KareenaKapoorKhan in Bewafa & Tashan! I know my daughters will feel the same & more in #VeereDiWedding!! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

And the Fanney Khan actor was sweet enough to leave a special message for the remaining two leads of the movie, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsani. In his tweet he mentioned, “@ReallySwara will light up #VeereDiWedding with her brilliance..& as far as stars go, @ShikhaTalsania is all set to break-out into stardom! Now that was really adorable on his part, right?

@ReallySwara will light up #VeereDiWedding with her brilliance..& as far as stars go, @ShikhaTalsania is all set to break-out into stardom! — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 1, 2017

Coming to the movie sets, the ladies are having a blast like never before. But didn’t you guys see this coming? I mean come on, when you have a bunch of ladies coming together on the sets, all you can expect is fun and madness. Swara Bhaskar took to her Instagram page to share some on the set pictures with bestie Sonam Kapoor which further proved the girls are going to have some memorable time shooting for this project. Also Read: Revealed! Kareena to romance this actor in Veere Di Wedding

We’re supposed to be learning our lines ! 🙈🤣 #VeereyDiWedding Tag your veerey! ❤️ A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on Sep 1, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

And that’s not it. When you have someone as Rhea Kapoor as the producer, you can expect some pampering by default. Rhea in fact designed a complete gift hamper for the entire star cast of her movie which included everything right from gourmet cookies to Gucci perfume. Now that’s how she plans to spoil her ladies! Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan LEAKED the story of Veere Di Wedding and it’s got us hooked!

Currently, the project is being shot in Delhi and Rhea explains why the capital was always an ideal destination for her chic flick. She says, “elhi is a key location. The food, the fashion and everything it has to offer in terms of the lifestyle sector made it the ideal location to shoot Veere Di Wedding“. The movie is being directed by Shashanka Ghosh who earlier directed Khoobsurat for the Kapoor sisters.