Anita Hassanandani or Shraddha Arya, who rocked the black and gold combo better? – vote now

Fashion has always played an important part in this glamour industry. Among the many, Anita Hassanandani and Shraddha Arya are two fashionistas of telly town who never fail to impress us with their fashion outings. From their traditional ensembles to their western outfits, we can’t stop staring at their gorgeous attires. They always manage to get a thumbs up from the fashion police for their beautiful and on point looks. We can’t stop gushing over their excellent dresses. Recently both Anita and Shraddha stunned us with their black and golden ensembles and it is too tough for us to pick one among the two. (Also Read: 7 pictures of Kundali Bhagya fame Shraddha Arya that will make you fall in love with her)

Anita Hassanandani

The actress has wooed us with her stylish outings. Anita makes everyone go weak on their knees with her sexy yet graceful ensembles. From her stylish saree drapings to her gorgeous evening gowns, the actress never gives us a reason to complain. She recently donned this black and golden evening gown for an event in Sri Lanka. She pulled off the Kamaali Couture outfit with utter elegance and we were left with no words to describe her beauty. Take a look at it.

Shraddha Arya

On the other hand, check out Shraddha’s black and golden off-shoulder gown. OMG, she looks like a royal princess. This Reynu Taandon attire was worn by her on a wedding and we are sure, the crowd would not have stopped praising her. Moreover, this gown gives an international touch to her looks. Matched with the golden earrings, she looks out of the world.

While we are still not being able to pick one between them, vote now and tell us whom you like more. And don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments below.