Anita Hassanandani, Sanaya Irani, Karan Patel, Shama Sikander celebrate Valentine’s day – view pics

Today is Valentine’s Day and love is certainly in the air. From Bollywood to television celebrities – everyone is spending this special day with their loved ones. While Ravi Dubey believes in making wife Sargun feel special everyday, Anita Hassanandani is celebrating the special day by gifting husband Rohit Reddy a bunch red roses and Valentine Love Coupons. Isn’t it adorable? Not only that, Mohit Sehgal and Drashti Dhami are also sharing cute videos with their respective partners. Honestly, with all the love being thrown around like confetti, we can hardly keep calm.

Karan Patel also shared a picture of Ankita Bhargava, kissing him on his cheeks, and wrote that friendship is love. Shama Sikander shared a picture with boyfriend James Milliron and wrote, “Bewajah hai, tabhi toh pyar hai..Vajah hoti, toh vyapar hota…For it was not into my ear you whispered, but my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul…Happy Valentine’s Day @jamesmilliron” Check out their adorable pictures and videos here… (Also Read: Lulia Vantur sends a cute message to Salman Khan; See How Bollywood Celebs celebrates Valentines Day)

Happy Valentines Day everyone keep spreading the ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sanaya (@sanayairani) on Feb 13, 2018 at 10:18pm PST

Happy Valentine’s Day everyone ❤️ A post shared by Mohit Sehgal (@itsmohitsehgal) on Feb 13, 2018 at 11:00pm PST

