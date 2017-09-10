Anita Hassanandani’s Swiss romance, Varun Kapoor’s Maldives vacay, Karan Patel’s fanboying – A look at TV Insta this week

They say a picture speaks more than a thousand words. It holds true for all walks of life. Instagram is one of the best places to find out what our TV celebs are doing or musing about. Here is our collection of pictures from this week…

Varun Kapoor’s Maldivian vacation

Swaragini actor Varun Kapoor took off some time from his show Savitri Devi College and Hospital to celebrate his birthday in the Maldives with wife, Dhanya. The couple spent some quality time in the island nation and their pictures have the perfect beach vibes. We have to thank Dhanya for the lovely pictures as Varun is still not on social media (sigh). (Also Read: Savitri Devi College And Hospital Review: The medical show begins on an over-dramatic note)

Being with you always makes me look forward to tomorrow…😍 A post shared by @dhanyavkapoor on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

My very own picasso😘😘 #theartistatwork😎 A post shared by @dhanyavkapoor on Sep 3, 2017 at 1:48am PDT

Me time…❤ A post shared by @dhanyavkapoor on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Mohsin Khan’s throwback picture

Reigning over young hearts as Karthik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan posted a nice throwback picture of him from his Mithibai College Days. Mohsin is an engineer by qualification.

first College Party!!! #mithibaiites A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan) on Sep 5, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Kushal Tandon’s matrimonial excitement

Well, Kushal Tandon is getting married for the second time….on Beyhadh of course! The actor showed off his black pathani suit with his trademark swag and we are getting Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees vibe. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Shocking attack by Maya on Saanjh on the wedding day)

#solowalkthetalk A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

2nd marriage … M as happy as I was in my first shadhi 🤣may be same excitment in third if possible 😅😅#arjun ki dusri shadhi…#beyhadh A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:34am PDT

Shaheer Sheikh – Vishal Singh’s retro vibe

It was Vishal Singh’s birthday and he was flooded with wishes from almost the whole of TV town. But we really loved this snap posted by Shaheer Sheikh, which is in black and white with the birthday boy.

Wish u all the happiness in the world. Happy birthday @vishal.singh786 A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:33pm PDT

Karan Patel’s SRK love

There is no iota of doubt that Karan Patel is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan. The actor shared this fan edit on his Insta page with an inspiring caption.

They say Keep chasing your DREAMS till they become REALITY …. so THIS IS MY DREAM and I WILL CHASE IT WITH ALL MY HEART, BELIEF AND HARD WORK …! @iamsrk love you Shah Sir … someday insha allah this could also be a #FilmPoster 🤞🤞 …! A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Sep 5, 2017 at 4:11am PDT

Tridha Choudhury’s someone special

Tridha organised ‘special someone’ Harshad Arora’s birthday party this year. Though she denied that they are in love, the two admitted that their bond is a very special one. Ahem, ahem!

A post shared by Harshad Arora (@harshadaroraoficial) on Sep 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

Anita Hassanandani’s DDLJ moment

The lovey dovey couple, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are in Switzerland’s holidaying in iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge cities like Zurich, Interlaken and Geneva.

Romancing #DDLJStyle A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:29am PDT

Let’s have some coffee in style. @storchenzurich #visitzurich #inlovewithswitzerland A post shared by Anita H Reddy (@anitahassanandani) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:34am PDT

We hope you liked our collection of pictures this week. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…