Anita Hassanandani’s Swiss romance, Varun Kapoor’s Maldives vacay, Karan Patel’s fanboying – A look at TV Insta this week

They say a picture speaks more than a thousand words. It holds true for all walks of life. Instagram is one of the best places to find out what our TV celebs are doing or musing about. Here is our collection of pictures from this week…
Varun Kapoor’s Maldivian vacation
Swaragini actor Varun Kapoor took off some time from his show Savitri Devi College and Hospital to celebrate his birthday in the Maldives with wife, Dhanya. The couple spent some quality time in the island nation and their pictures have the perfect beach vibes. We have to thank Dhanya for the lovely pictures as Varun is still not on social media (sigh). (Also Read: Savitri Devi College And Hospital Review: The medical show begins on an over-dramatic note)
My very own picasso😘😘 #theartistatwork😎
Mohsin Khan’s throwback picture
Reigning over young hearts as Karthik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan posted a nice throwback picture of him from his Mithibai College Days. Mohsin is an engineer by qualification.
first College Party!!! #mithibaiites
Kushal Tandon’s matrimonial excitement
Well, Kushal Tandon is getting married for the second time….on Beyhadh of course! The actor showed off his black pathani suit with his trademark swag and we are getting Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees vibe. (Also Read: Beyhadh: Shocking attack by Maya on Saanjh on the wedding day)
2nd marriage … M as happy as I was in my first shadhi 🤣may be same excitment in third if possible 😅😅#arjun ki dusri shadhi…#beyhadh
Shaheer Sheikh – Vishal Singh’s retro vibe
It was Vishal Singh’s birthday and he was flooded with wishes from almost the whole of TV town. But we really loved this snap posted by Shaheer Sheikh, which is in black and white with the birthday boy.
Karan Patel’s SRK love
There is no iota of doubt that Karan Patel is Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest fan. The actor shared this fan edit on his Insta page with an inspiring caption.
Tridha Choudhury’s someone special
Tridha organised ‘special someone’ Harshad Arora’s birthday party this year. Though she denied that they are in love, the two admitted that their bond is a very special one. Ahem, ahem!
Anita Hassanandani’s DDLJ moment
The lovey dovey couple, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are in Switzerland’s holidaying in iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge cities like Zurich, Interlaken and Geneva.
