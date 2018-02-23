First pics out! Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi Shukla are MARRIED

Tis the wedding season. Surely a lot of your friends are getting married and they have been posting the lovey dovey pictures with their significant others on social media. B-town too has been witnessing some weddings. Just recently, Mohit Marwah tied the knot with his girlfriend, Antara Motiwala. And today, TV actors, Shoaibh Malik and Dipika Kakar took the saat pheras too. Now we have got pictures from the wedding of music composer Ankit Tiwari and Pallavi Shukla that took place in Kanpur. The two got engaged two days back and exchanged the wedding vows just sometime back.

Aren’t they looking lovely together? In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with us, Ankit had revealed that it was an arranged marriage and that it was his grand mother who found Pallavi for him. “For me and my family, it did not matter if it was an arrange marriage or not, but the happiness of both of us was everyone’s main concern, and I am glad grandma met Pallavi cause the moment she met the family we knew she is the one. I was always open to the idea of arranged marriage.” ALSO READ: Ankit Tiwari shares engagement pic, says he’ll love Pallavi to eternity

Ankit also revealed that it was Pallavi’s simplicity that drew him towards her. “Her simplicity and the way she gelled with the whole family just attracted me towards her, and that’s it we hit it off from there,” Ankita said adding that, “We both are very family oriented as well as simple in our thoughts which attracts both of us towards each other. Though she’s fond of music and that for sure is just another icing on the cake.”

We congratulate Ankit and Pallavi for the wedding. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for all the latest goss from B-town and tellyland.