Ankita Lokhande learns horse riding, Bella and Vienna’s birthday wishes for Karanvir Bohra, Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes’ nature escapades – TV Insta this week

Ankita Lokhande learns horse riding
It’s no secret that Ankita Lokhande has been roped in for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika : The Queen of Jhansi for the role of Jhalkar Bai, who served in the women’s army of Queen Laxmibai. Ankita is quite excited for the role and has already started taking horse-riding lessons. The actress is giving her 200% as not only does the film mark her Bollywood debut but also her comeback after Pavitra Rishta.
Nia Sharma revisits her Maldives photo shoot
Nia Sharma, who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, recently shared some stunning throwback pictures from her Maldives photoshoot. Have a look at them –
I checked out long ago but I could never leave that place… #maldives @hussain.shiham thank you for the delayed pictures😕😀 @mansikejriwal outfit😍😘🙏
From the photoshoot of @niasharma90 at @adaaran_resorts #tb
When Divyanka Tripathi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Dipika Kakar added teen ka tadka to Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganesh Utsav celebrations
Zee TV’s highest-rated shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are soon going to have a merger episode where both the Luthrias and Mehras will be coming under the same roof to celebrate Ganesh Utsav. It will also see dance performances by many big names of the TV Industry like Divyanka Tripathi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Dipika Kakar, Gauahar Khan, among others.
Bella and Vienna send birthday wishes for daddy Karanvir Bohra
Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra celebrated his first birthday as a dad and it was nothing less than blissful as his darling daughters – Bella and Vienna sent him warm wishes from California.
#HappyBirthday to the kindest, sweetest, strongest, handsomest, most fun, most positive-minded, soul I know! 😊 Happy first birthday as a Dad, my love. ❤️ Now you can add one more thing to your list of awesomeness! 😊 Thank you for throwing yourself into my life path and taking us on this unbelievable journey! With each year, with each birthday, it just keeps on getting better!! 😄 And I just keep loving you more.. ❤️
This is the best birthday gift I’ve received from the divine, my 2 Angels @twinbabydiaries @bombaysunshine I love you so much. Thanks for the video @babybling727 @instadiamond55 These are my #indiasbestjudwaah Thank you all for your wishes blessings and posts.❤️❤️❤️ Happy #700 #bratpacks Om namo shivaya 🔱
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ nature escapades
Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes recently wrapped up their show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and now they are both enjoying some leisure time BUT separately. While Shaheer took off to South Africa and spent time with the wild, Erica took up a nature trek in Maharashtra. Check out their pics, right here –
Hope to c u again.. #southAfrica #madMe #kingOfTheJungle
One thing i learnt from this trip .. that life is like a trek . There are ups and down . Easy paths and real tough paths and some that first might seem impossible. But its not like there is no way out . There is always a way, you just need to find it . Thats what I thought of while i had to cross a few tough paths during this trek #upCloseAndPersonalWithNature #bhimashamker #trek #adventure #trills
Only nature lovers would understand the inner peace and bliss you get when you are one with nature . 😇 #UpCloseAndPersonalWithNature #NatureLover #Bliss #MyMuchNeededTimeToUnwind
When Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani brightened the frame
Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani recently visited Bharti Singh’s Comedy Dangal and boy did they look stunning?