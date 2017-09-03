Ankita Lokhande learns horse riding, Bella and Vienna’s birthday wishes for Karanvir Bohra, Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes’ nature escapades – TV Insta this week

Instagram is one medium where you get to see the real side of television celebrities, who are otherwise busy playing characters on-screen. Here they can afford to bare their heart out and be who they really are. Not only have their fans got an official window to peep into their lives through this photo-sharing app but the celebs also have got a platform to share their daily updates with them. Be it their holiday diaries, behind-the-scene fun videos or their style files – you get to see everything over here. This week, we have got for you guys an adorable video of two babies, a hot photoshoot, a few pictures of beautiful ladies and yes, lot’s of travel inspiration.

Here’s the entire low down –

Ankita Lokhande learns horse riding

It’s no secret that Ankita Lokhande has been roped in for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika : The Queen of Jhansi for the role of Jhalkar Bai, who served in the women’s army of Queen Laxmibai. Ankita is quite excited for the role and has already started taking horse-riding lessons. The actress is giving her 200% as not only does the film mark her Bollywood debut but also her comeback after Pavitra Rishta.

Progress always begins there where your comfort zone ends!❤️meet my new friend PAKIZA #jhalkarbai#manikarnikathequeenofjhasi A post shared by Aankita S Lokhaande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 24, 2017 at 3:26am PDT

Nia Sharma revisits her Maldives photo shoot

Nia Sharma, who was last seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, recently shared some stunning throwback pictures from her Maldives photoshoot. Have a look at them –

I checked out long ago but I could never leave that place… #maldives @hussain.shiham thank you for the delayed pictures😕😀 @mansikejriwal outfit😍😘🙏 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:06am PDT

Photoshoot of @niasharma90 at @adaaran_resorts #beautifulmaldives #instaday #photographylovers A post shared by Hussain Shiham (@hussain.shiham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:58pm PDT

From the photoshoot of @niasharma90 at @adaaran_resorts #tb A post shared by Hussain Shiham (@hussain.shiham) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:56pm PDT

When Divyanka Tripathi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Dipika Kakar added teen ka tadka to Kumkum Bhagya’s Ganesh Utsav celebrations

Zee TV’s highest-rated shows Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya are soon going to have a merger episode where both the Luthrias and Mehras will be coming under the same roof to celebrate Ganesh Utsav. It will also see dance performances by many big names of the TV Industry like Divyanka Tripathi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Dipika Kakar, Gauahar Khan, among others.

Teen ka tadka… From yesterday… #ZeeGaneshUtsav A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Aug 28, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Bella and Vienna send birthday wishes for daddy Karanvir Bohra

Naagin actor Karanvir Bohra celebrated his first birthday as a dad and it was nothing less than blissful as his darling daughters – Bella and Vienna sent him warm wishes from California.

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes’ nature escapades

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes recently wrapped up their show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and now they are both enjoying some leisure time BUT separately. While Shaheer took off to South Africa and spent time with the wild, Erica took up a nature trek in Maharashtra. Check out their pics, right here –

Hope to c u again.. #southAfrica #madMe #kingOfTheJungle A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:13am PDT

Being close to nature makes me happy for sure. #madMe #southAfrica #kingOfTheJungle A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:15am PDT

#UpCloseAndPersonalWithNature The answers to all your questions lies there ! Good morning lovely people A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Aug 21, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

Only nature lovers would understand the inner peace and bliss you get when you are one with nature . 😇 #UpCloseAndPersonalWithNature #NatureLover #Bliss #MyMuchNeededTimeToUnwind A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on Aug 28, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

When Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani brightened the frame

Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani recently visited Bharti Singh’s Comedy Dangal and boy did they look stunning?