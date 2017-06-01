Ankita Lokhande to finally make her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Dutt’s next?

Ankita Lokhande might finally have her debut film in Bollywood. Rumour has it that the television actress has been signed for Sanjay Dutt‘s next film, Malang. A sourced informed Midday that,” It appears her long wait to break into Bollywood has now ended. She will be seen playing a cop in Malang.” Now that’s some good news. Ankita was rumoured to make her debut in Bollywood in Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year first, which obviously didn’t work out. Her name was also tossed during Padmavati and there was buzz that the actress will make her debut with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali but even that didn’t work out.

Though Ankita or Omung Kumar, the director of the film, haven’t confirmed anything yet, we hope that this works out for the actress. Ankita has been waiting for her Bollywood debut for a really long time now and fans are really excited to see her star in a movie. We’ll still wait for the actress to confirm the news or start shooting for the film, considering all the misses she has had in the past. We’re really looking forward to her upcoming film. After Pavitra Rishta, the actress has not done any shows as such and is just waiting for her film debut. (ALSO READ: Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande meeting up for a coffee date are FALSE?)

We think she is perfect for Bollywood. Don’t you think so? Check out these pictures of the actress and you’ll agree with us.

