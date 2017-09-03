Ankita Lokhande to romance this Bajirao Mastani actor in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who was waiting for her big Bollywood debut all these days has finally signed her first film. This popular TV actress waited for enough days to make her big screen debut but all her hard work and prayers have been answered today. Ankita is all set to play a pivotal role in Kangana Ranaut’s historical drama, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She will play the role of Jhalkaribai and romance well known Marathi actor Vaibhav Tatwawaadi. He’s well –known in Bollywood for his role of Chimaji Appa in Bajirao Mastani.

Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was the first one to break this news and all his fans are elated to hear this big announcement. He will play the role of Puran Singh, the main soldier in the army of Rani Laxmibai. Talking about his role to Indian Express, the actor said, "I am very excited to be a part of such a huge project. My role has action, romance and drama everything." When asked if Ankita Lokhande is paired opposite him in the movie, he said " Yes, it's true. In fact, Ankita and mine is the only love story in the movie. My fans will get to see me doing horse riding, sword fighting and a lot of action sequence in the movie."

And just in case you guys are wondering if Ankita will merely romance the actor in the movie, then you are highly mistaken. As we mentioned above, the actress has been signed to play the role of Jhalkaribai who was an integral part of Rani Laxmibai's army. She was a Dalit woman soldier who rose to a prominent position in the Queen's army because of her courage and valour. She was also the personal adviser to Rani Laxmibai and played a crucial role in the battle that took place at the Fort of Jhansi. Hence it's evident that Ankita will join Kangana and Vaibhav in the battle sequences and she couldn't have asked for a better role to mark her debut.

We assume Sushant Singh Rajput was the first person to know about Ankita’s big debut as they both are still in touch. The actor was heard saying that she has almost finalised her debut movie and it’s a big project. And he can’t reveal anything more about it at the moment. So we guess this was the same big project he was talking about.

Also joining the cast of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi will be actor Atul Kulkarni who will essay the role of Tatya Tope. He helped Rani Laxmibai regain control over Gwalior and free it from the clutches of the Britishers then.