Ankita Lokhande’s stunning look as Jhalkaribai in Kangana’s Manikarnika justifies her long wait for a film debut

Manikarnika is one of the most promising projects of Bollywood. The film is about the renowned Rani Laxmi Bai – The Queen of Jhansi. Taking on this powerful character is Kangana Ranaut. Sporting multiple looks as Rani Laxmi Bai, Kangana Ranaut has redefined royalty in a striking, powerful manner. While we can’t wait to see Kangana play such inspiring character, there is another actress who plays a crucial role in this film. We are talking about Jhalkaribai, played by none other than Ankita Lokhande. It’s Ankita’s debut in Bollywood and she couldn’t have asked for a better launchpad. While she had shared a glimpse of her look from the shoot earlier, her first look is officially out only now and needless to say, she looks gorgeous. Also Read: Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is very super-hero like, says Kangana Ranaut

Dressed in a Maharashtrian nauvari saree with a kamar patta (waist belt) and traditional silver jewellery, Ankita takes us back in time and we can no longer hold our horses to see her shine on the big screen. While we came across many pictures of Kangana Ranaut as the fiery Queen of Jhansi, it’s for the first time we got to see Ankita’s look from the same. While Kangana’s looks were all royal, Ankita looks grounded. Since she plays the character of a Dalit woman, it was essential that her look was toned down to make it look real. Also Read: Ankita Lokhande to romance this Bajirao Mastani actor in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

And just in case you guys are wondering if Ankita will merely romance an actor in the movie, then you are highly mistaken. As we mentioned above, the actress has been signed to play the role of Jhalkaribai, who was an integral part of Rani Laxmibai’s army. She was a Dalit woman soldier, who rose to a prominent position in the Queen’s army, because of her courage and valour. She was also the personal adviser to Rani Laxmibai and played a crucial role in the battle that took place at the Fort of Jhansi. Hence it’s evident that Ankita will join Kangana in the battle sequences. History suggests that her appearance was very similar to the Queen of Jhansi. And it helped Manikarnika’s army to devise a strategy to deceive the British army.