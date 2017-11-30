Annadurai is a complete family entertainer: Vijay Antony

Composer-actor Vijay Antony, who has also donned the hat of an editor in his latest release Annadurai, assures that the film will be a complete family entertainer.

Talking about the film, he said, “I am proud to have got such a powerful title for this movie. I am a firm believer in solid content. When I heard this script from director Srinivasan, I was very particular in latching on to it. The director so interestingly drafts the story and the screenplay. This movie is like a second homecoming for me because Radhika madam was the one who gave me the first opportunity and made me a become a music director. Now she had co-produced Annadurai.”

Also read: Debutant director Srinivasan heaps praise on Annadurai star Vijay Anthony

Vijay Antony says he’s here because of people’s genuine wishes and encouragement. “The journey has been tough but very enjoyable so far. This is the first time I have taken up three responsibilities of three departments, music direction, acting and editing. I really hope Tamil cinema audience will appreciate my sincere efforts. ‘Annadurai’ is a complete family entertainer. I play the roles of two brothers. It is a highly emotional film. Every technician and actor has gone out of their way and given their best for the film.”

Diana Champika and Mahima have played female leads in the movie. ‘Annadurai’ is produced by ‘Vijay Antony Film Corporation’ along with Radhikaa Sarathkumar’s ‘R Studios’. Actors Radha Ravi, Kaali Venkat, Nalinikanth, Jwell Mary and Rindhu Ravi form the supporting cast. The film is releasing in both Tamil and Telugu today alongside Amala Paul’s Thiruttu Payale 2 directed by Susi Ganesan.

(Text by Surendhar MK)