Announcement! Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar begin work on Fault In Our Stars remake

Oh well now that’s just interesting! What should’ve been the debut movie of Sara Ali Khan (once upon a time) has now been given to Jhanvi Kapoor. New reports of Jhanvi and Ishaan being roped in to play lovebirds in Shailene Woodley’s Fault In Our Stars, are doing the rounds! According to Mumbai Mirror, the duo have already started with the look test for the film. The movie will be directed by Shashank Khaitaan! We already knew that Jhanvi was supposed to make a debut in a Dharma movie. However, earlier it was stated that perhaps she and Ishaan would star in Sairaat’s remake. Quite a confusion, isn’t it? It does seem plausible that this could be it for Jhanvi as for the longest time, rumours of her debut film have been going around.

Several actor – actress pairs have been linked to Fault In Our Stars’ remake including that of Deepika Padukone – Sushant Singh Rajput, Alia Bhatt – Aditya Roy Kapur and even Sara was considered for the role! But looks like now its going to go to her contemporary Jhanvi! It’ll be Ishaan’s second film after Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds. Although initially, it was said that even he would make a debut through Dharma Production, he surely struck goldmine with the Iranian filmmaker. Despite that, KJo certainly wants him onboard as he has often been spotted at quite a lot of parties of the Dharma honcho.

If you think about it, Jhanvi and Ishaan do make a fine pair and have often been seen together. They have been spotted at various screenings and while it looks like something is brewing between them, maybe it has more to do with their film. Maybe this is how Karan Johar wants to break the ice between the two star kids. We’ve heard that the yesteryear actress’ daughter is quite reserved and keeps to herself. To ensure that they reach a comfortable zone, they have been told to go for movie screenings and make public appearances. All for the film and nothing else! W wonder if the plan would work and whether Jhanvi and Ishaan might strike a chord with each other as the shooting of their film progresses.

For now, all we’re waiting for is a confirmation from KJo or even Sridevi or Boney Kapoor regarding this. Is it really happening? Have they been finalised? If yes, how excited are you? Tell us in the comments box below!