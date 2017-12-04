Another milestone for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, Saahore Baahubali declared the most streamed Indian song of 2017

Looks like the Baahubali’s achievements are not ending anytime soon. According to Google announcements on the most popular apps, games, movies and songs, the Magnum Opus’ song – Saahore Baahubali ( Telugu version) has been declared the most streamed Indian song of 2017! The song in Daler Mehendi’s voice perfectly reflected Baahubali’s strength, magnanimity, popularity and his humility. Along with lyrics, the song gave us a glimpse of the kind of personality Amarendra was. The movie got off to a glorious start owing to this song. Just as we can’t imagine anybody but Prabhas playing Amarendra, we have to admit, nobody else could have pulled off the song like Daler Mehendi! This is just one of the many records Baahubali boasts of. Also Read: Bahubali 2 movie review: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s romance and stunning visual effects will leave you bedazzled

The film’s trailer on its release clocked in 50M views in 24 hours in 4 languages! The movie became the first film to rake in more than Rs 100 crore in one day. It also went on to become the only movie to enter the Rs 1000 crore club in ten days. The movie also performed phenomenally at the overseas box office. Baahubali; The Conclusion is the sequel to Baahubali: The Beginning that released in 2015. Both parts went on to become big hits. The magnum opus was helmed by SS Rajamouli and produced by Shobu of ARKA Mediaworks. The movie starred Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Ramya Krishnan in lead roles. Both films fared brilliantly at the box office in their respective years. In fact, part 1 received 14 awards At the Nandi Awards.

This year has been the year of Baahubali, as the film has been declared the highest grossing movie of this year, apart from Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Cinema has clearly been divided into two eras – Movies before Baahubali and movies after. This film has clearly set high standards in terms of cinematic experience and box office numbers for subsequent films.