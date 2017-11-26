Another night of dancing and having fun with friends for newly married couple, Sagarika Ghatage and Zaheer Khan

Sagarika and Zaheer Khan’s wedding celebrations are not ending anytime soon but nobody is complaining. Because more celebrations means more pictures of the awesome twosome. Time and again, both have proved the two are a perfect match! With their weddings and celebrations thereafter it has been reaffirmed that these two are too cute together. On 23rd November, the two got married in a register ceremony. Sagarika looked radiant not to forget gorgeous in a traditional saree. The ceremony was followed by a Sangeet and Mehendi later in the evening. But the two also hosted another party. From the looks of the pictures, everyone had a blast! Sagarika looked like a princess in her glittery lehenga while Zaheer oozed charm and style. We are loving this continuous flow of pictures. Also we can’t help be delighted at the small Chak De reunion! The couple will also be hosting a grand reception tomorrow. It’s celebrations galore for the couple. Also Read: Also Read: FIRST PICS OUT! Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatage are now husband and wife

If the wedding isn’t exciting enough, the two have also appeared on a cover of magazine as a married couple. It’s their first cover after marriage. Needless to say, it”s gorgeous. It looks like postcard as both get ultra glamorous with their delicate initials alongside the couple.

When asked if they had any difficulty telling their parents, Zaheer said – Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it’s about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It’s important to be a good human being.” While Sagarika said, “My parents are also open-minded and their primary concern was that I marry the right person. I am sure they may have had their apprehensions, but after meeting him, it cleared a lot of things for them. He is perfect.”