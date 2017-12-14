Another production house to back Wo Apna Sa now

Looks like changes for Woh Apna Sa on Zee TV wasn’t just limited to the recent 20-year leap. It already witnessed Riddhi Dogra‘s replacement with Manasi Salvi and now it is going to see a change of production house. A leading portal contacted Alchemy Production owner, Siddharth P. Malhotra. He said, “Yes, the truth is due to financial unavailability, the show was heading to a year’s extension and the revised number we couldn’t do it in…So, we mutually decided to part ways and work on something else. I will now concentrate on current commitments and the new shows under development.”

Now with Alchemy Productions no longer on board for the show, question remains as to who will Zee TV contact next for production. Or there are chances that the show will be given to the channel’s in-house production.What will happen in the future, only time will tell. Also Read: OMG!! Riddhi Dogra will be replaced by Manasi Salvi in Woh Apna Sa