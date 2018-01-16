Anoushka Shankar and Joe Wright have called it quits

As per the latest reports, renowned singer Anoushka Shankar and British Film director, Joe Wright have parted ways “I can confirm that Joe Wright and Anoushka Shankar recently ended their marriage. All parties are committed to the welfare and happiness of their two beautiful children and ask that their privacy be respected. No further comments will be made on this matter,” as revealed by Joe Wright’s representative to Page six. The two will now be committed to the welfare of their children – Zubin and Mohan.

It was in 2009, the two met each other at William Dalrymple’s Delhi house, stated a report in Bombay Times. He was at the time working on a project by the name – Indian Summer. In fact, he had her audition for it too! In less a year they got married. At the time fo the wedding, Anoushka recalled their days of wooing “We followed each other around the world to concert balls and film sets across four continents. We moved in together after just three months and the rest was history.” Their split has surely come as a surprise.

As per reports on NDTV, the couple had attended the grammys together – “Very excited that this man is my date to the #grammys today! It’s the first time he’s been free to join me,” she tweeted before the show.

Her last post in 2017 may have just hinted at the split when she said this – I’m ending this year full of gratitude. There’s been a lot of pain, and yet I still have the greatest gifts I could have asked for: my two beautiful sons and the incredible opportunity for growth being their mother gives me; the chance to express myself creatively and connect to other souls through music; and relationships that carry me through the hardest times and are genuinely worth living and dying for.