Ansel Elgort reveals how he prepped himself to be Baby Driver and it doesn’t sound easy

Girls have fawned over him when he romanced the pretty Shailene Woodley over their common suffering of cancer in the mushy The Fault in Our Stars. We actually felt a bit strange when Ansel Elgort later played her brother in the much derided Divergent series. But now it looks like Ansel Elgort is on his way to superstardom with a starring role in Baby Driver. Okay, let’s rephrase that last sentence – he is Baby Driver in the movie. Baby Driver is directed by Edgar Wright, the director known for his brilliant black comedies like Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End, as well as the underrated Scott Pilgrim vs The World. He has also scripted Ant-Man, the superhero movie he was supposed to direct before he left over creative differences with Marvel.

Like we mentioned before, Ansel Elgort plays Baby Driver in the movie, a dedicated brilliant getaway driver, who uses music to keep him focused on the job. When asked about the composition of his character, he agreed to had to have worked and prepped a lot for this bewildering role as ‘Baby’. Ansel says ” I actually did a lot of prep for this film. I had to learn how to do American Sign Language for starters… Baby’s Foster dad is deaf. So that’s how he speaks with him – sign language – and the actor I’m working with, CJ Jones, who’s just incredible, is actually deaf. I also learned how to really drive, how to do all the drifting, all the tricks. And then all the choreography.”

In the movie, Baby Driver is shown falling for a waitress (Lily James), and he wants to come out of his life of crime. However, his gang convinces him for one last job. That said gang consists of characters played by some tremendous actors like Kevin Spacey (American Beauty), Jon Bernthal (Marvel’s Daredevil), Eiza González (Jem and the Holograms), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jamie Foxx (Ray).

Here’s the trailer…

Baby Driver is all set to release in India on June 30.