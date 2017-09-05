Anuj Sachdeva is looking for his former martial arts teacher and the reason is special indeed

Model, actor and host Anuj Sachdeva who is now seen on the entertaining talk show ‘Get Access with Anuj’ credits one of his teachers for his journey into showbiz. Anuj has been trying to make contact with his martial arts teacher, R Subramaniam from N.C. Jindal Public School, New Delhi for setting him on course for a career in the entertainment industry. The Swaragini actor shares, “I have given eight-nine years during my schooling to martial arts and have a Black Belt that I’m proud of. People used to laugh at me at that point of time because there were really very few people who would do Taekwondo instead of opting for any other sports. Even my own friends would not support me to be a part of something like martial arts. I gave my cent percent to Taekwondo because I managed to start my journey with the same. I got Mr. Talent award.” (Also Read: R. Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Anuj Sachdeva to star in web-series ‘Breathe’)

The actor’s martial arts training came in handy when he went for his first pageant. Anuj shares, “I managed to get through the first preliminary round of Grasim, Mr India Pageant in 2005 where the first round was basically to try to break ice slabs with the elbow. Due to my training, I could manage to pull that task off.” Anuj believes Taekwondo as the main reason behind his ever-fit body. He opines, “I have my teacher to thank for. Because of him, I’ve managed to maintain a healthy fit life, I’ve been lean. In the initial years of growing up, if you manage to do a sport, your body type becomes a certain way and I’ve not put on much weight. I also got through YMCA with my teacher’s support and was a gold medalist for three years.” This proves that learning from a good guru lasts for a lifetime. On the professional front, he will be seen with R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in the web-series, Breathe.