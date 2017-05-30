Anuja Sathe walks out of Peshwa Bajirao, husband Sauraabh Gokhaale enters the show

Anuja Sathe became a household name on Indian television with her role in Sony TV’s Peshwa Bajirao as Radhabai. The actress portrayed the role of Bajirao’s mother with perfection but will sadly be walking out of the show post the leap. Karan Suchak and Ishita Ganguly have been finalised to play the grown up Bajirao and Kashibai. The show will focus on Bajirao and Kashibai’s love story post the leap. Sauraabh Gokhaale, who is Anuja’s husband in real life, will be entering the show as Chimmaji Appa, Bajirao’s brother. He told Bombay Times,” Being a history lover and a Puneite, it’s an honour to play Chimaji Appa. I’m a die-hard fan of the Peshwa history , especially Bajirao. They have contributed hugely in shaping the history of Maharashtra.”

The actor has worked with his wife before in 2010 and expresses that he would have loved to act with her in this, too, had there been a suitable role for him before the leap. He says,” We know each other’s working style and there’s also the added advantage of getting to spend more time together. But there wasn’t a suitable character for me in the show before the time leap.” Aww! But we are really looking forward to the leap in the show. (ALSO READ: Karan Suchak roped in to play grown-up Bajirao on Peshwa Bajirao)

Sauraabh has acted in quite a few Marathi shows and has even won awards for his work. We think he might be the perfect choice for Chimmai Appa’s role. Anuja and Sauraabh are not as mushy as most celeb couples but they are definitely cute together. Check out some of their cute moments on social media right here.

