Anurag Kashyap, 44 finds love in 22-year-old Shubhra Shetty, his colleague at Phantom

Film-maker Anurag Kashyap is in love once again. The experimental story-teller is reportedly in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, his colleague in Phantom Productions. Anurag, 44 is head over heels with her. Shubhra is only 22, and a few years elder to Anurag’s daughter Aaliyah. Anurag was married to Aarti Bajaj from 2003 to 2009. Later, they divorced but their relationship is a cordial one. In fact, she has been the editor for most of his films. After his divorce, he found love in his Dev D actress Kalki Koechlin. They married in 2011 but that marriage did not last long. It ended in 2015. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap reveals something about Shah Rukh Khan that every actor should possess)

Shubhra is a part of Phantom and only 22. Last year, we saw pictures of her with Anurag in New York. A snap of them kissing went viral as well. She was accompanied by Kashyap’s daughter, Aaliyah as well. There were reports of them living in together, but he denied them then. In 2014, Kashyap was reportedly in a relationship with assistant director, Sabrina Khan. It seems the two had met at a party and gelled well. She was also a part of Bombay Velvet. However, they parted ways after a year of dating due to constant issues. Moreover, her parents disapproved of the relationship as per reports too. (Also Read: Anurag Kashyap is having a perfect holiday with daughter Aaliyah Kashyap in New York, see pics!)

Well, Anurag looks madly in love and we can see that glow on his face. The filmmaker has said that he does not want to marry again in the near future. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…