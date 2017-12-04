Anurag Kashyap finds his second male lead for Manmarziyan in Dulquer Salmaan

We have some good news this Monday! As per the latest update, Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyan will have another male lead. He is not a Bollywood actor but a huge superstar down South! Very very cute and widely popular – we are talking about Dulquer Salmaan. As per reports on Mumbai Mirror, Dulquer Salmaan will complete the love triangle with Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Turns out, the team had been on the lookout for a second male lead and it was found that Dulquer fit the bill perfectly, stated a source. Interestingly, this will be Dulquer’s second project in Bollywood. Karwaan, his film with Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar will mark his first ever in Bollywood. Dulquer’s first film in Bollywood has not even released and he has already bagged his second opportunity! Both films have him team up with interesting actors. We can’t wait for more details on his role in Manmarziyan. Karwaan is about two friends on a roadtrip. Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Manmarziyan to re-start shooting from scratch

Manmarziyan will be produced by Anand L Rai and directed by Anurag Kashyap. Manmarziyan was supposed to be made with Sameer Sharma with Ayushmann and Bhumi in the lead. But that didn’t work out. His collaboration with Anurag Kashyap has reportedly surprised everyone especially since Anurag is known for his noir drama movies. But in one of his interviews, Anand L Rai defended the director when he said this – Just because he’s made a Gangs of Wasseypur doesn’t mean he doesn’t understand love. I gave him a narration, he loved the script but was busy with Mukkabaaz. I told him we would do both together. He could make my film after finishing his. This way I’d get satisfaction and he, lots of affection.”

So, how excited are you about Dulquer Salmaan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal teaming up?