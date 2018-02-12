Anurag Kashyap opens up about dating Shubhra Shetty: I’d rather be in love than be heartbroken

Are we dreaming or Anurag Kashyap is finally giving us a sneak peek of his life? After flaunting silence for the longest time about his relationship with Shubhra Shetty, the popular filmmaker has finally opened up. “I’m in a relationship after a long time. I don’t believe it is anybody’s business to know.” the director said in an interview with Filmfare.

Anurag’s affair with Shubhra caught everyone’s attention and made news headlines in 2015 as she is much younger to him in age. While Anurag is 45-year-old, Shubhra is in her early 20’s. But as they say, age is just a number. “Everyone needs to be in love at some stage or the other. I love the emotion of love. Even at 90, I’ll be in love.” he added. ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap: I will write a film that will lure Shah Rukh Khan

Well, he did utter words of wisdom in this interview. In his film Dev D, characters take forever to get over their failed love. The melancholy that has been replicated in his filmography many a time, irrespective of whether the characters find true love or not. But Anurag believes in wasting no time in sulking over a broken hear. “India has the most number of songs about self-loathing and self-pitying. Ghungroo ki tarah bajta hi raha hoon main… Devdas… But I’d rather be in love than be heartbroken,” he added.

Anurag maintains a cordial friendship with his second wife Kalki Koechlin, with whom he parted ways in 2015. “Yes, we’re in touch. We are still good friends. I’m very happy for her. A lot of people did not give the credit that was due to her. They said she was getting everything because of Anurag. But you can’t live your life by what people say. People have no other business except passing comments on others,” said the director. In fact, Kalki and Anurag recently appeared for an interview together where they discussed many aspects of their life including the time they spent together.