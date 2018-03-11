[PICS] Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are showing us what a perfect Sunday looks like

When it comes to Anushka and Virat, one of the most celebrated couples, we can never get enough! They are giving us couple goals every now and then. Today they are showing us what a perfect Sunday looks like! While Virat has shared a picture of them chillin’, Anushka surprisingly has shared an intimate pic of the two. When it comes to Anushka, she has always been discreet about her feelings and her personal relationships. But ever since their wedding, Anushka is showing us a whole new romantic side to us and it’s refreshingly cute! From gushing about her guy when he scored a century to sharing cutesy images, Anushka has opened up but hey, nobody is complaining! The two are currently staying in a plush bungalow in Mumbai that has a gorgeous view of the sea.

On December 11th, the two got married in what one could call a dream setting in Tuscany, Italy. It was a private affair attended by their families and close friends. Both remained tight-lipped about their big day and so did those involved in the organisation of the wedding. On the day, the couple released a statement – Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family and well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” The wedding was followed by two grand receptions, one in Delhi and the other in Mumbai.

Post the wedding, Virat was busy with the South African Tournament, while Anushka Sharma got back to her shooting commitments. Currently, the Captain of the Indian Cricket team is on a break, while Anushka is basking in the praise of her recently released film, Pari. She also wrapped up the first schedule of Sui Dhaaga where she be seen opposite Varun Dhawan for the first time. She will also be seen in Shah Rukh khan’s Zero.