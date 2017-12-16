Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are honeymooning in Finland- read EXCLUSIVE details

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot last week in a hush-hush affair at a vineyard in Italy. While they managed to keep their wedding and it’s pictures under wraps until the final ceremony, the case wasn’t the same for their honeymoon. Before holding a lavish bash in Mumbai on December 26 for all Bollywood celebs, the two were said to have headed for their honeymoon in Rome. Anushka recently gave a treat to her fans when she shared their honeymoon picture on Instagram. Little did she know that we picked on the hints thrown lavishly in the pictures and helped us figure out where the couple is right now. We can now confirm that Anushka and Virat are honeymooning in Finland and not Rome. Also Read: Anushka Sharma does not forget to thank the Shaadi Squad, who made her dream wedding to Virat Kohli possible

Virat was seen wearing a beanie cap in the picture with Luxury Action written on it. We did some digging and found out that it’s a luxury tour operating company based in Finland. We managed to get in touch with Mr. Janne Honkanen Founder, CEO who gave us interesting details about Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. When we asked him about the newly married couple, he said, “I think the nation of India should be really really proud and happy for the lovely couple. They are really lovely people and I like them a lot as a couple.” When we further asked about their honeymoon picture posted by Anushka on her Instagram and if it was taken in Finland he said, “Yes I have seen that” and further added “Yes, it was in Finland”. Check out the picture below:

In heaven, literally 😇😍 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 15, 2017 at 12:25am PST

Earlier a fan spotted them in Finland too during their honeymoon. The fan was denied a selfie with the newly married couple as they did not want anyone knowing about their whereabouts. Apart from the beanie cap, there was another hint which confirmed that the two are not in Rome currently. The temperature in Rome is around 11-14 degrees which is surely not suitable for snowfall which was evident in their first honeymoon picture. The couple is currently spending quality time in Finland and will soon return to India to throw lavish wedding receptions for friends here. Till then stay tuned to Bollywoodlife for more updates…