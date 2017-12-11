[Video] Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange rings followed by a looooong hug

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with longtime beau, Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team. Their wedding took place at a remote resort in Tuscany which could only host 44 guests at a time. You can not even imagine what must Virat and Anushka have gone through to narrow down the guest list to that number. Well, as it must, the pictures and videos along with the statements by the newlyweds are going viral. And in the flood of Virushka post, we found a gem. While you are crushing over their wedding pics, let us rewind the moment by a few hours and learn how they got engaged. Yes, the video of the moment where the two lovebirds are exchanging rings has found its way to the internet and is going viral.

This video must have been recorded on Sunday night, hours before the wedding. It is interesting how internet went without getting hold of this video for one full day. Well, be it a day late, the video did manage to go viral. We can see Anushka in a beautiful red saree, looking pretty as ever, exchanging rigs with Virat Kohli, looking dapper AF.

A post shared by Ictgurll 🙂 (@ictgurll) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:22am PST

For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wanted to wear a Sabyasachi velvet saree. And we made it in our signature Gulkand Burgundy. It was hand-embroidered using miniature pearls and the finest quality zardosi and marori. She wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs. The entire look was complemented with kohl-rimmed eyes, red roses and our now iconic micro dot bindi.

Talking about the extravagant jewellery that Anushka wore, Sabyasachi wrote, “For her engagement, Anushka @anushkasharma wore a stunning uncut diamond and pearl choker with matching studs from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection.” Well, the man has done a fabulous job with Virushka wedding as we cannot spend a full minute without looking at Anushka’s pics. This will take time to ebb away.