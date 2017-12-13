Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli left for Rome for their honeymoon

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married on December 11 in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. They successfully kept their wedding a secret. In fact, till the time the first pictures of their ceremony went viral, people were just speculating about it. They clearly are a bible for someone who is very popular and yet wants to keep their personal ceremony personal. The moment they got married, videos from their various ceremonies went viral making people all the more excited about it. Now we can tell you that the couple had left Borgo Finocchieto, where they got married, yesterday at 3 pm for a Roman honeymoon.

According to a statement released by YRF, they will travel to South Africa where Virat will be playing a cricketing series. Post which, they will land in India for their two wedding reception parties. It read, “The wedding was attended by close family and a few friends as they wished their wedding to be a very private affair. The wedding was performed as per Hindu rituals. Top fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has designed the wedding ensemble for both the bride and the groom. Virat and Anushka will now start inviting all industry friends and colleagues for the celebrations that are set to happen in Mumbai. The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December. The newly wed couple will travel to South Africa where Virat will start prepping for the upcoming series and Anushka will spend New Year’s Eve with him and return in the first week of January to begin the next schedule of Anand L Rai’s film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai. She will also start prepping for Sui Dhaaga as the shooting for the same starts in February 2018 with Varun Dhawan. Anushka will also be busy with the marketing and promotions of Pari which is releasing on 9th February. Virat, on the other hand, will be playing the series in South Africa for 2 months which includes three Tests, six One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 International (T20I) matches. Post their wedding the newly wed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.”

A Roman Holiday for the newly-weds… how lovely!