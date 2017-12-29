Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look like a perfect couple as they are snapped in South Africa – watch video!

After surprising us with the most dreamy and romantic wedding of the year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now in South Africa. After consecutive victories at home, India is all set to fight with its toughest opponent, on its home soil. India will challenge South Africa in three test matches, six ODI’s and three T20 internationals. We are sure that Anushka won’t be able to spend that much time in South Africa but she is on a break till mid-January. After a short honeymoon in Finland, the couple will now be spending quality time in South Africa. Virat Kohli skipped the India Vs Sri Lanka series for his wedding, which he termed as something ‘far more important’. (Also Read: Virat Kohli finally OPENS UP about his marriage to Anushka Sharma)

Well, Virat and Anushka were clicked stepping out of a limousine. The Indian captain walked ahead carrying their trolleys and shopping bags. He was seen in track pants and a T-shirt while Anushka was in a grey jumpsuit with a jacket. Anushka sported white sneakers and was carrying a backpack. In another picture, Anushka is seen boarding a bus in a grey shirt and black track pants while Virat is in black athleisure. The couple are keeping it their casual best in these few days together. (Also Read: This hamper will give you another reason to be upset over not getting invited to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception – view pic)

Love how like a caring hubby @imVkohli is holding both their trolleys & the rest of the bags after their long flight to SA 💗 @AnushkaSharma #Virushka pic.twitter.com/jmOeHI0zo0 — 🕵🏻‍♀️ (@jugheadjasoos) December 28, 2017

Their marriage broke social media. We could not get enough of the dreamy pictures that made their way on sites. Dressed in a pink lehenga, Anushka looked so dreamy while Virat Kohli was a dapper groom. They wrote on Twitter: Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.