Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for their Delhi reception – view pics

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a beautiful vineyard of Tuscany, Italy on December 11. It was a hush-hush affair and only family members and close friends of the couple were in attendance. The newly married couple went for their honeymoon in Finland soon after the wedding. They returned to Delhi just couple of days back as the two will be hosting their wedding reception in the capital tomorrow (December 21). Hence, Anushka and Virat met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to invite him for the do. The pictures of the couple giving the invite to Modi have made their way to social media. Check them out right here:

Not just Delhi, Anushka and Virat are going to have another reception in Mumbai on December 26, that is the day after Christmas. Surely, a galaxy of Bollywood stars and cricketers will be attending it. The invites for the Mumbai reception have been sent out as well. We got an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek into what the invitation card for the Mumbai reception looks like. Check out the picture right here:

Soon after exchanging the vows, Anushka and Virat both took to their social media account to share the news with their fans. “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey,” read the caption on the pictures. Check out their tweets:

Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey. pic.twitter.com/Scobdiqk7l — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) December 11, 2017

Well, we are really loooking forward to see who all will be in attendance for Anushka and Virat’s wedding reception in Delhi tomorrow. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we will bring you all the latest updates and pictures from the do tomorrow night.