Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s dreamy wedding gives a love rush to Karan Patel’s wife Ankita Bhargava

As Karan Johar rightly mentioned in his tweet, #VirushkaKiShaadi was an affair that is making singles long for their D-Day and married loves think about the love or the lack of it. He said he could not stop staring at it. We are also totally bowled over by this beautiful Italian wedding, which was as intimate and classy as it could be. Celebs from the world of entertainment and sports have flooded Twitter congratulating the couple. The Instagram picture of the couple shared by Virat Kohli has touched more than three million likes already. Social media is experiencing a meltdown and brides-to-be have surely made notes from Anushka Sharma’s gorgeous vintage look. (Also Read: Newlyweds Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli get a quirky wish from Amul; view pic)

Karan Patel’s better half Ankita Bhargava is also pretty smitten about the couple. And we don’t blame her. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she has written about the kind of love and heavenly energy the couple give out to others. Of course, they are India’s power couple. However, even their dream relationship have seen some roadblocks when it was reported that they had some commitment issues. But that was a thing of the past this year when Virat Kohli put out two extremely romantic posts for Anushka on Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma gets emotional and breaksdown at her bidaai ceremony; watch video)

We are sure Ankita must have remembered her own marriage. She also got hitched in a reasonably intimate ceremony with Karan Patel. Like Virushka, even this couple's marriage was under a lot of scrutiny but they managed to prove detractors wrong. We can see that Karan and she are getting closer by the day.