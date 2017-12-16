Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s first honeymoon pic, Salman Khan’s deadly still from Tiger Zinda Hai go VIRAL this week

As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot last week, the couple has been the talk of the town. The two kept the pictures on hold until the last ceremony and soon the internet was flooded with pictures of all their ceremonies. Post their wedding, the couple headed for their honeymoon and Anushka shared their first picture together from there. Apart from this, Salman Khan’s spine-chilling still from Tiger Zinda Hai got everyone pumped up for the upcoming film. In the recent still, Salman is seen starring at a blood thirsty wolf, ready to attack him. This is by far the best still from the upcoming film. Apart from that, when Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu’s pictures together surfaced on the net, fans were quick to assume that the two will be seen in a film together. However, the duo came together for an ad which we are looking forward to. Check out the VIRAL pictures below:

Salman Khan’s new still from Tiger Zinda Hai

As the release date of Padmavati has been pushed we are eagerly waiting for Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is all set to release this Christmas and the makers have been teasing us with new stills of the film. The action-packed film surely looks promising. Even the trailer shifted focus away from Tiger and Zoya’s love story and was focused more on the action sequences.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s honeymoon picture

As the two are now married officially, we expected them to post adorable pictures together soon. But we surely did not expect them to share pics from their honeymoon, which has surely been a pleasant surprise. Anushka shared this still with hubby Virat and captioned it as “In heaven, literally” This picture of the two has got us hooked on to their Instagram for more.

Ranveer Singh and Mahesh Babu come together for a project

The two are collaborating and sorry to disappoint you but no, it’s not for a movie. Mahesh Babu’s wife, Namrata shared a picture of the two dressed in racing outfits with a brand name printed on it. The two have come together for a commercial and their interesting collab is making us look forward to this advertisement. Also Read: Ranveer Singh does full justice to his Gully Boy avatar on his first music magazine cover

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s red dress

The actress turned up at Soha Ali Khan’s book launch in this shiny dress and grabbed attention. While Soha herself was seen in casual attire, we wonder why did Kareena opt for this jazzy number. Bebo was surely overdressed for the occasion and her pictures went viral over the internet instantly. While some trolled her for her attire, others can’t stop drooling over her hot avatar.

Mahira Khan parties with Sridevi and Manish Malhotra

