Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Happily Ever After starts right now – view pic

When the whole world was speculating whether Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were really getting married or not, the couple finally wrote on Twitter, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well-wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” The couple attended a post-wedding DJ night and today we get have got hold of the duo’s pictures spending some quality time with each other.

Newlyweds, Virat and Anushka, hugged each other and enjoyed the windy Tuscan climate. They look happy and relaxed. Away from the hustle and bustle of life, the lovebirds enjoyed blissful moments with each other. They definitely did the right thing keeping it a private affair. Anushka always wanted a private wedding as she wanted to enjoy the moment without any media frenzy. Thus the couple kept it all under the wraps and flew to this distant yet gorgeous wedding destination in Italy. Virat and Anushka enjoyed every bit of the wedding with the close family members. Not only that, everyone looked gorgeous from the event. From the Sabyasachi lehenga to the fabulous decor, everything was just like Anushka and Virat has dreamt together. Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohlis wedding invitation has two special mentions and they are

The couple will soon return for the two receptions, one on December 21 at Delhi with close friends and relatives and the other on December 26 at Mumbai with the cricketers and Bollywood stars.

Virushka, as their fans call them, will soon fly off to South Africa not for honeymoon but for Virat’s preparation for the upcoming series against South Africa. Anushka will also concentrate on her second shoot schedule of Anand L Rai’s feature. She will also star opposite Varun Dhawan in Sui Dhaaga – Made In India which is about to set on the floors in January 2018. She will also be busy with the promotions of Pari, which is scheduled to release on February 9, 2018.