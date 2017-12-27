Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: 8 celebs who did NOT attend the starry wedding bash

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s wedding celebrations finally came to an end last night with a grand reception in Mumbai, which was attended by a galaxy of Bollywood stars and cricketers. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, the Bachchan family, Ranbir Kapoor, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar and others attended the do and congratulated the newly weds. In fact, SRK also took to the dance floor and shook a leg with the couple. We were expecting a few more people to join the celebration, but unfortunately they didn’t turn up. However, that was not because of the lack of an invitation from Anushka and Virat. Most of them have already took off from the country to celebrate new year and some were travelling due to their work commitments. Here’s a list of celebs, who couldn’t make it to Virushka’s starry reception last night:

Salman Khan – Salman and Anushka starred together in Sultan, so of course Anushka sent him an invite. But we know that Salman is celebrating his 52nd birthday today and he was busy partying with his closed ones at his Panvel farmhouse last night.

Ranveer Singh – Ranveer and Anushka are quite close to each other, so we were definitely expecting him to dance with the newly married couple last night, but the man returned to Mumbai earlier in the morning from London where he attended an event, which was kept to announce him as the Indian brand ambassador of The English Premier League.

Alia Bhatt – Alia left for Singapore two days back to bring in the new year with her friends. And she wants to be woken up when it’s summer if her latest post on her Instagram account is anything to go by.

Aamir Khan – Like Salman, Aamir has worked with Anushka too in Rajkumar Hirani’s PK. But the reason why Aamir couldn’t make it last night as he was busy shooting in Thailand for his upcoming YRF film, Thugs Of Hindostan. Here’s Aamir coming back to the city late last night:

Akshay Kumar – Many of you might not remember this, but Anushka and Akshay have starred in a film together too. It was Patiala Express. However, Akshay is in Cape Town with his family ready to celebrate new year.

Shahid Kapoor – Shahid along with his wife Mira Rajput and daughter Misha is out of the country too on a holiday. Here’s the picture he posted with them yesterday:

Happy holidays A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49am PST

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan – Kareena and Saif along with their little munchkin Taimur are in Gstaad, Switzerland, which is Kareena’s favourite holiday spot. They will be bringing in their new year there this year.

Imtiaz Ali – It was quite surprising that Imtiaz, who directed Anushka in Jab Harry Met Sejal didn’t turn up for the reception last night. But the thing is that he is also travelling with his daughter.