Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rekha, Sachin Tendulkar arrive to bless the married couple – view pics

The grand Mumbai reception of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is turning out to be grander thanks to the full attendants of legendary celebs and cricketers. After Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Virender Sehwag and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the little master aka Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar made an entry to the reception along with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar. To bless this power couple, another glamorous couple of Bollywood Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrived in their classy style.

The Shahenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan also arrived with his daughter Shweta Nanda to congratulate this newly-wed couple. The evergreen and the eternal beauty of Bollywood Rekha looked classy at the event. Other actors like Dino Morea and the gen-next star Ayushmann Khurrana along with his Tahira Kashyap also arrived at this grand affair. Veteran actress Sridevi also grace this event with her presence along with her husband and Filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi and filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker also arrived in their subtle but classy style. The versatile actor and close friend of Anushka Sharma Ranbir came along with Nita Ambani(Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Sara Ali Khan, Madhuri Dixit and MS Dhoni arrive to congratulate to the newly-weds; view pics)