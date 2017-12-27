Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra arrive looking like perfect gentlemen

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reception was a star-studded affair with the celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a few others in attendance. Everyone arrived at the venue to bless the newlyweds and be present to share in their happiness. Anushka was surely the center of attention as she looked gorgeous in the grey Sabyasachi lehenga. One could clearly see the new bride’s glow on her face as she arrived at the venue with hubby, Virat Kohli. The captain of the Indian cricket team, too, looked dapper in the indigo attire. The two surely make a good looking pair and their reception pictures are something we will cherish for a long time. Also Read: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli look timeless as they choose indigo and grey for their Mumbai reception – watch video

B-town divas, who attended the reception, too, turned heads as they arrived at the venue. While Anushka stood out in a Sabyasachi creation, most B-town celebs attires were by Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar turned muse for the designer and made the starry reception a stylish affair. While we are always gushing about the gorgeous lehengas and attires of the ladies, we somehow skip the men in suits. Karan and Sid arrived together for the reception in a creation by Manish Malhotra and grabbed attention. While the other actors opted for a suit, these two were seen opting for traditional attires instead. KJo was seen pulling off a white coat kurta while Sid opted for a blue one with embroidery on the sleeves. Apart from the two King Khan and Varun Dhawan raised the hotness quotient of the evening as they looked dapper as always. Shah Rukh’s dreamy all black look and Varun in a blue blazer and pink tie made it difficult for us to take our eyes off them. Other B-town celebs like Abhishek Bachchan, Ibrahim Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, too, were dressed to impress. Check out the pictures below:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai wedding was a star-studded affair what with half of the Bollywood under the same roof. While the divas arrived in their stylish best, the men were dressed to kill. Which look from above has impressed you the most? Comment below and let us know…