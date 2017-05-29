Anushka Sharma condoles Sri Lankan flood victims

Sri Lanka has been affected by the worst rains since 2003. With the incessant rainfall, a lot of districts in the country have been flooded. Due to the same, soil erosion, landslides and various other perils have also struck with this calamity. It has been recorded as a terrible disaster. Although a few people were warned about the weather condition by the state-run National Building Research Organisation, a lot of casualty has been recorded. Over 151 people have been killed and about 100 are still missing. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma tweeted her condolences for the country as she stated, “So sad to hear about the devastating floods in Sri Lanka . My deepest condolences & sincere prayers for everyone affected by it ….”

According to a report on Reuters, the Department of Meteorology said there could be heavy rain falls of above 100 millimeters in central Sri Lanka within the next 36 hours. Due to this catastrophe, connections to various villages have been cut off. It has become difficult to coordinate with villages and send in help and other kinds of services. “All access to our village is cut off. A landslide took place inside the village and several houses are buried. But nobody could go to that place,” Mohomed Abdulla, 46, told Reuters in Agalawatte. Over 47 people have died in this town, situated in western coastal district of Kalutara. 62 are still missing.

“My entire village is cut off and nobody can come to this village,” C.M. Chandrapla, 54, told Reuters over the phone from the tourist village of Neluwa. “There are no supplies for the past two days. Water has gone above three-storey buildings and people survive by running onto higher ground.” It certainly is a hard time for the afflicted in the country. Not just Sri Lanka but even in Uttarakhand, India, heavy rains have started. Perhaps this time the monsoon is going to be harsh. The death and missing persons’ toll has been rising at a constant rate. We hope the rain comes to a standstill as soon as possible.