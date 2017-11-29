Anushka Sharma finalised for Toilet Ek Prem Katha director’s next titled Jasmine? Find out here!

Director Shree Narayan Singh is busy finishing the details on his film with Shahid Kapoor that will go on the floors shortly. However, he has already announced another film. Titled Jasmine, Singh won’t be directing this one, but just co-producing it with Prernaa Arora. He told a portal, “Jasmine is the journey of a girl from her youth to motherhood, of eternal love between a mother and a child. I have always wanted to work on a woman-centric film and I’m able to do so now.” Also read: The teaser for Shahid Kapoor’s social drama with Toilet Ek Prem Katha director to arrive on Diwali

We hear that the team wants Anushka Sharma to play the titular character — that of a surrogate mother — in the film. Says a source, “Anushka is on the producers’ mind. The actress is known to take up such hard-hitting subjects and although the narration is yet to happen, the makers will soon pitch it to her.” When we asked Shree about his preference for Anushka, he said, “I haven’t even met Anushka or spoken to her. I have just announced my film. First thing I need to do is to lock a director for the project. The casting will be decided later.’’ The guessing game continues.

Meanwhile, Anushka has two films in the offering – Aanand L Rai's film opposite Shah Rukh Khan and her own production venture, Pari. The actress is also busy making headlines for her PDA with beau Virat Kohli, sparking rumours of her December wedding.