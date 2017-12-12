Anushka Sharma gets emotional and breaksdown at her bidaai ceremony – watch video

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli‘s wedding was definitely the surprise of the year. Finally, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy. They confirmed the news yesterday through stunning pictures of them from their Twitter accounts and we can’t be happier. From then onward, videos and pictures from the ceremonies started going viral on social media. The recent video that melted our hearts is one of Anushka breaking down during the bidaai ceremony.

The newlywed bride is seen walking down for her bidaai with soothing music and everyone showering flowers over them. Anushka and Virat were seen enjoying every ceremony till now but Anushka seems to breakdown during this final ritual. The bidaai ceremony is one of the most heartbreaking moments of an Indian wedding as this is the time when the girl is officially sent off to the groom’s home. Most brides breakdown during this ceremony and Anushka did too. Here is the emotional video…

Bidaai video 😍❤ #VIRUSHKAWEDDING #virushka #viratkohli #anushkasharma @virat.kohli @anushkasharma A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on Dec 11, 2017 at 9:56pm PST



Anushka took to Twitter and wrote, “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.” On the other hand, Virat posted the same and confirmed the news. From then onwards, blessings and wishes have started pouring in for the couple.

We are waiting for more such pictures and videos from the ceremonies. Till then comment and let us know how excited you are about Virushka being together…