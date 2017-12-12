Anushka Sharma gets married to beau Virat Kohli on the 9th anniversary of her debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Anushka Sharma tied the knot with longtime beau Virat Kohli, captain of the Indian cricket team. Their wedding nuptials took place at a remote countryside resort in Tuscany, Italy with only close friends and family members to witness. The pictures and videos of the ceremonies are going viral right now along with the statements released by the newlyweds. Well, this might be a mere coincidence, but there is something about their wedding date you should know.

Die-hard fans of Anushka must remember that the actress made her debut nine years ago on December 12 with YRF film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Yep, Anushka and Virat got married just a day before her debut film clocks 9 years.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi featured Anushka alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and was a dream debut for any aspiring actor in the whole wide world. The movie directed by Aditya Chopra went on to win critical and commercial acclaim and established Anushka as a fabulous actress. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. She played a woman married to a man much older than her, due to unforeseen circumstances. The story of the film further told how the husband, played by SRK, tries to win over his wife. A case of mistaken identity, further, at a dance competition makes the rest of the plot of the film. Fans still swear by the songs of the film, like Tujhme Rab Dikhta Hai. And dude, one can dance on Dance Pe Chance at any given moment during the day. ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma show us their mischievous side at the varmala -watch video

We are still working on believing that they are finally married. As per a statement issued by the two, the couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December 2017 which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December 2017.” The spokesperson adds, “Post their wedding the newlywed couple will be shifting to their new residence in Worli, Mumbai in December once they return from Delhi.” ALSO READ: [Video] Watch Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli exchange rings followed by a looooong hug

“The couple will be hosting a reception in New Delhi for their relatives on 21st December which will be followed by a reception for industry friends and cricketers in Mumbai on 26th December” the statement also reads. Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for more updates on Virushka’s wedding.