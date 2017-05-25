Anushka Sharma is slayin’ it in a jumpsuit as she poses with Virat Kohli at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams!

The quintessential outsider, Anushka Sharma is known for her off-screen spontaneity and an affable charm that strikes an instant chord with everyone. Armed with a strong sense of self, Anushka has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood and also curated a style of her own, finding the perfect balance of all that is in vogue and yet comfortable. With her stylists, Allia Al Rufai and Nayaab Randhawa at the helm of things, Anushka rarely misses the style mark and pulls off one dazzling look after another. She nonchalantly gives us wardrobe goals that are not only achievable but highly enviable as well. A self-confessed recluse AS has never admitted to dating Virat Kohli but the duo often makes wow-worthy appearances throwing caution to the wind. Spotted at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Anushka, and Virat cut out quite a pretty picture but it was Anushka’s snazzy jumpsuit that got us jumping in joy!

Essaying diametrically opposite roles of Aarfa and Alizeh in Sultan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil respectively, Anushka had garnered both critical and commercial acclaim last year but her last release Phillauri failed to evoke the same magic. Belting out some stunning promotional #OOTDs and #OOTNs for Phillauri, Anushka Sharma’s sartorial game is understated yet impactful. Here’s a breakdown of her amazing look!

What Anushka Sharma Wore

Ditching conventional gowns and dresses, Anushka opted for a perky strapless, layered and slit jumpsuit from Intrinsic from their Spring Summer 2017 collection. Adding a hint of drama to her casual-chic look were a pair of black studded Louboutin flats.

Steering clear of accessories, Anushka kept the minimalistic vibe going with nude pink lips and delicately lined eyes, courtesy makeup artist Vardan Nayak. Sporting textured waves, Anushka added a bit of edginess to her look, courtesy hair stylist, Franco Vallelonga.

BL Style Verdict – Anushka Sharma

Keeping up with the vibe of the event, Anushka certainly nailed it with her casual yet stunning look! Also, quintessential closet staples – jumpsuits got a new lease of life thanks to Anushka’s delightful styling! A delightful look that’s apt for the summers, we are in love with Anushka’s edgy yet playful look.

Style Rating – Anushka Sharma

Acing the jumpsuit game and pulling it off as a perfect summer look, Anushka Sharma’s snazzy look scores a perfect 5/5!