Anushka Sharma is the blushing new bride in pink with Virat Kohli by her side as the two return to India

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are living the dream. Not only did they have a fairytale romance and a dream wedding in Italy, they also had the perfect honeymoon against a snow-laden landscape in Finland. If that’s not giving you life goals, we don’t know what would! But now the couple is back in India. Anushka has, for the first time, arrived at Virat’s house, as his wife. This is certainly a special occasion and Anushka was aptly dressed for it.

Wearing a hot pink salwar-kameez, Anushka kept it simple but her choice of colour helped keep the celebratory feel of the occasion intact. Even Virat was dressed in traditional wear and while he chose to go with white, he perfectly complemented Anushka’s bright attire. The two looked happy and much in love as they have ever since they started dating. We have to reassert the fact that they indeed look like a match made in heaven and we couldn’t be any happier that the couple have finally become man and wife.

If you think that the wedding festivities have ended for the couple, you are so mistaken. The couple are only getting started. They are throwing a lavish reception party for their extended families on Thursday, December 21, in Delhi. Post this, for their friends in Mumbai, the couple has organised another party on Tuesday, December 26. They obviously need a day to prep for their parties and have hence returned to the country. Post their reception parties in both cities, the couple will head to South Africa, where Virat will be leading the Indian side in a duel against the host country.