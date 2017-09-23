[PICS] Anushka Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranveer Singh – Meet the Best and Worst dressed from GQ Men of the Year 2017 Awards

GQ Men of the Year 2017 Awards wasn’t that much of a star studded night but it definitely was one of the most stylish events of the year. Here’s a detailed report of who wore what at the awards night and how did they fair at the fashion game –

Let’s begin with the Best Dressed celebrities –

Anushka Sharma

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress looked stunning in a Galvan metallic, body-hugging gown. Her sleek hairstyle, smoky eyes and nude lips complimented the look just perfectly.

Sidharth Malhotra

What can possibly go wrong with a suit? We agree that he played too safe, but then the end product was too classy to complain. Sidharth, we are giving it to you this time, but please next time we expect you to experiment atleast a bit with your looks.

Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika’s black lace dress looked more like an elaborate night gown but then she wore it with so much panache that we couldn’t help but praise her. She wore her lustrous hair to the side and kept the accessories to a bare minimum.

Raj Kummar Rao

The man of the moment, Raj Kummar Rao, channeled his inner showman at the red carpet, last night. At first glance, the printed shirt looks a bit too loud but then atleast he tried. (Ranveer Singh would have carried it off much better, we know!)

Esha Gupta

Esha painted the city in red in a one-shoulder Monsoori gown. She has been sporting thigh-high slits a lot lately, but we aren’t complaining.

Adah Sharma

Gowns are passe and so are skin-fitted pants! Adah Sharma looked like a fashion revolutionary at the red carpet, last night. Yellow tinted retro glasses, a bustier corset and flared bottoms at an awards’ night?WOW!

Aamir Khan

There was nothing great about Aamir Khan’s look last night but we were too overwhelmed to spot him at an awards’ function to judge what he was wearing. So, yeah!

Irrfan Khan

Make some noise for Irrfan Khan. The actor stunned us with his unusual fashion streak at GQ Awards, last night. We definitely didn’t see this coming!

Kalki Koechlin

Kalki is not really known for her fashion but then this time she surprised us with her fusion gown. Kudos to Amit Aggarwal for making space for a thigh-high slit in a traditional saree. This one is from his recent Lakme Fashion Week collection. The colour could have been better but Kalki owned it like a diva. Extra points for taking that risk of wearing a Zardozi saaree to such a high-end event.

Saqib Saleem

This guy, never fails to impress with his fashion sense. Guys should definitely take lessons from him on how to rock a light-colored coat at a night event. Just Wow!

A look at the Worst Dressed celebrities of the night –

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jackie, who is known to be experimental with her fashion, disappointed us big time by opting for a worn-to-death A-line gown. It’s from Manish Malhotra’s LFW collection. The eye makeup was a huge let down. Sorry to say, but she looked ill. Perhaps, even scary in some frames.

Ranveer Singh

Fashion police’s favorite, Ranveer Singh, left everyone disappointed with his recent outing. Sporting his look from his upcoming film Padmavati, the actor stepped out with a clean-shaven face and long hair. As if that wasn’t enough, he wore a printed shirt inside a classic striped suit. Who would believe that this is the same guy who left everyone amused by wearing a Rajesh Pratap Singh jacketed kilt with a deconstructed blazer and trousers at GQ India’s 50 most influential Indians 2017. Grow back that beard, already, Ranveer!!

Sri Devi

Sri Devi wore a Manish Malhotra sequinned long jacket with a silk black long-shirt and a pair of pants of the same colour. Despite of her makeup being perfect, the veteran actress failed to impress us.

Kim Sharma

What’s with that hairstyle, gal? It seems as if Kim just happened to drop by at the wrong event. Sorry I don’t want to sound mean but white coat and zebra-print tie, really??

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkana ditched her sarees for once and wore a Huchu cape dress to the event. But, we wish she would have stuck to her Indian avatar because this outfit just didn’t work. Especially given the high-profile event.

Pooja Hegde

The Mohenjodaro actress wore a turquoise Dior gown at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Despite of the blue eye shadow being on point, something was amiss. Actresses have sported plunge-necks and thigh-high slits simultaneously in the past, but it never looked more off. Perhaps she could have added a bit of drama through her hairstyle. Missed opportunity, I would say.

Radhika Apte

Radhika showed up at the awards night looking like an award herself. The all-black sequined gown never looked more unflattering.

Sayani Gupta

The Margarita With a Straw actress was photographed in Samatvam. We loved her choice of colour and we also liked how she paired the dress with a pair of matching ankle-strap heels but the plunge-neck somehow didn’t work for her.

Aamir Khan, who is known for not attending award functions, walked home with the trophy for Creative Maverick. Anushka Sharma was GQ’s Woman of the Year and Irrfan Khan won the trophy for Outstanding Achievement. Karan Johar was Producer of the Year. Sidharth Malhotra was conferred with the Most Stylish Man Award while Rajkummar Rao received the Actor of the Year award. Ranveer Singh got the title of the Entertainer of the Year while Sri Devi got recognition for her Excellence in Acting. Konkana Sen Sharma got an award for her Excellence in Direction and Acting.