Anushka Sharma joins Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif for the Anand L Rai film?

Anand L Rai’s next has been the subject of speculations since time of announcement. Especially for its casting. While it was confirmed very early on that Shah Rukh Khan will played the male lead, and will essay the role of a dwarf, the hunt for the lead actresses for this untitled project went on for a long period of time. Katrina Kaif was the first one to come on board as one of the leads. Then names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and sometimes even Kangana Ranaut made the rounds. But the latest news is that Anushka Sharma has been cast in the movie.

Shah Rukh has already begun shooting for the project, and is very excited about it. Certainly, it was high time that the casting of the film was finalised, since the movie was on floors. As per a report carried by Pinkvilla, Anand L Rai has roped in Anushka, to essay the role of a mentally challenged girl. We are aware with the onscreen chemistry of the three leads, as we have seen them work together in Yash Chopra’s swansong Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Let’s see if they’re as magical as last time, or more.

“My look is very different from Kamal Haasan’s in Appu Raja. We have done the test, we are through with the trailers. We will be releasing it (look) properly. It’s important that the audience accepts our effort. I think we will start shooting from March 21 and it will go on for five-six months or maybe take some more time.” Shah Rukh Khan had earlier told PTI about the film.

“That movie is very exciting, very different. To me, it is technologically most superior movie ever been made in India. I don’t want to show-off, but it is one of its kinds and will start next month. I am very excited.” he had said at another instance.

Interestingly, Anushka will be seen in another project with SRK soon. The yet untitled Imtiaz Ali directorial wrapped up its shoot last month, and is looking forward for a August 2017 release.